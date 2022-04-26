Gigantic puppet stars in an epic tale which tours the Yorkshire coast this weekend - here's where you can see it

Lee Threadgold, artistic director, and Dawn Dyson- Threadgold, creative director of Animated Objects Theatre Company Ltd

Following the success of previous years and the Trojan Wars exhibition which attracted overe than 1,000 visitors, the Odyssey’s next instalment of this epic adventure is set to be bigger than ever in Bridlington, Filey, Hornsea, Scarborough, Whitby and Withernsea.

The Odyssey project has been brought to life on film and as an audio app, featuring more than 500 members of the resident and business community.

It showcases the people and voices of the Yorkshire Coast which positions the Odyssey as one of the biggest event series taking place in a coastal area.

Staintondale-based Animated Objects, known for large-scale events with larger-than-life puppets and lantern parades, unveiled the true scale of the next instalment, The Survivor’, which when completed will stand at a more than 16ft.

It will bring to life the story of a survivor of conflict in the Trojan Wars. She starts her journey washed up on a shore unfamiliar to her. She is lost; frightened and alone.

The project will welcome her in each town with artworks, music, and spoken word as she arrives. She will then be taken on a tour through coastal towns to explore her surroundings and offered shelter along the journey.

The visual performance tells the tale of the Survivor, a teenage girl displaced by war and conflict.

The Survivor will be visiting the coast in April and May

Friday April 29: Withernsea

Saturday April 30: Hornsea

Sunday May 1: Whitby

Monday May 2: Filey (Bank Holiday)

Friday May 6: Bridlington, South Bay

Saturday May 7: Scarborough South Bay

The Survivor will tour the Yorkshire Coast BID area on an open-topped bus, passing through rural locations between Spurn Point and Staithes on SundayMay 8.

Speaking of the Yorkshire Coast BID’s involvement in the project, Kerry Carruthers, chief executive, said, “The scale of this project and the public involvement led by Animated Objects, is what brings this to life.

"This event series would not have been possible without the many hundreds of residents, businesses and community organisations taking this to their hearts. It makes Homer’s Odyssey feel as if it always had the Yorkshire Coast in mind.

“It has been fantastic to be involved with such a creative project and see it come to life over the last three years. We’re going to be documenting the journey with behind-the-scenes footage and filming snippets of the activity to show the scale and hard work that has gone into this project.”

Dawn Dyson-Threadgold from Animated Objects said: “We have such an incredible coastline and countryside and that’s why we’ve chosen to set such an epic tale in this unique and dramatic landscape. The tale of the Survivor is beautiful , relevant and important, which shows the kindness all people should be treated with.