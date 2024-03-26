Greg Davies brings new UK tour to the region in 2025.

‘Full Fat Legend’ will visit Connexin Live in Hull on 3 and 4 June 2025 as part of Greg Davies’ first UK tour in seven years.

Tickets for the events go on general sale at 10am on Thursday, 28 March.

Greg Davies is heading back out on tour for the first time in seven years with his brand-new 2025 stand-up show ‘Full Fat Legend’.

He is the star of shows such as Taskmaster, The Inbetweeners, The Cleaner, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Man Down and Cuckoo and has also appeared on Mock the Week, Fast and Loose, Live at the Apollo, and Would I Lie to You?

Greg’s shows are the latest comedy events to be announced at Connexin Live. Rob Beckett, Russell Kane, Paddy McGuinness, Rhod Gilbert and Jimmy Carr have all recently announced dates at the venue.

Sarah Millican also performed two sold out shows at the Myton Street arena over the weekend, with Michael McIntyre due to visit for two sold out gigs at the end of April.

