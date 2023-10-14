A new exhibition of work celebrating the beauty of horses through art is under starter’s orders in North Yorkshire.

The Society of Equestrian Artists’ Annual ‘Horse in Art Exhibition’ is being hosted at The Garden Rooms at Tennants, Leyburn, showcasing the works of some of the UK’s most renowned equestrian artists.

The event opened to the public on Tuesday following a private view event on Monday and will now be running until October 29.

The exhibition features a broad spectrum of styles, from classical to contemporary, in a variety of mediums, from oils, watercolour and pastels to bronze sculptures.

Jane Braithwaite, a local artist and Chairman of Equestrian Artists, from Coverdale, in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, North Yorkshire, infront of a selection of her artwork which she has entered in this years exhibition. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Jane Braithwaite SEA, Chair of the Society, lives and works in the local area.

She said: “After a difficult time for Art Societies, we are delighted to be going from strength to strength.

"The Garden Rooms at Tennants is a perfect venue for us, being a hub for arts and culture in the Yorkshire Dales on the outskirts of the town of Leyburn and near to the racehorse training centre of Middleham.”

The exhibition venue is situated close to Middleham which is home to 16 training yards.

A spokesperson for the exhibition said: “Cars give way to horses in this area! Visitors could make a great day of it by going to the gallops first, then having lunch at Tennants in the Bistro or Café, and a visit to the exhibition.

"The artworks will be brought together from all around the UK and all work will be for sale, with a range of sizes and prices, from large paintings and sculptures to smaller sketches.

"Whether you are a seasoned collector or a first-time visitor to an art exhibition, this event promises to be a fascinating experience. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a collection of beautiful equestrian art in a fitting location.”

The opening hours for the exhibiton are between Monday and Sunday, 9am to 5pm.