Iconic 1960s band The Animals set to perform live at Pocklington Arts Centre in June

The Animals will will perform live at Pocklington Arts Centre on Thursday, June 9.

Iconic band The Animals famed for such hits as ‘House of the Rising Sun’ and ‘Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood’ is set to perform live at Pocklington Arts Centre.

Regarded as one of the most iconic pop, rhythm and blues bands of the 1960s, The Animals also had hits such as We Gotta Get Out Of This Place, Don’t Bring Me Down and Baby, Let Me Take You Home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The House of the Rising Sun catapulted the band to fame in 1964, rising to number one in the UK, US and Canada and recognised in Rolling Stone’s Greatest Songs of All Time.

Now, on Thursday, June 9, people can hear all the hits live when the band brings the farewell tour to PAC.

A PAC spokesperson said: “An act of this calibre really needs no introduction.

“PAC has hosted many of the great heritage bands over the years including The Searchers, The Manfreds, The Blues Band, PJ Proby, and Marty Wilde so we are delighted to welcome The Animals whose hits endure to this day.

“It’s their farewell tour this could very well be your last chance to see them live on stage. It’s a very special opportunity not to be missed.”