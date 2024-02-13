‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue’ host Jack Dee heaps praise on Leeds venue ahead of show

Also starring Tony Hawks, Pippa Evans, Marcus Brigstocke, Rory Bremner and Colin Sell at the piano, it was Jack’s turn to answer the questions.

Now that you have youngsters as guests on the show (some barely out of their 50s), do you find this has given the programme a new lease of life?

JD: The show goes from strength to strength and you can only imagine my delight to finally be working with people who know that Oasis isn’t a soft drink and that Lady Gaga isn’t an aristocrat in a dementia home.

Jack Dee

Are you surprised that Colin Sell has become something of a style icon?

JD: I admit I was startled to see Colin modelling his distinctive selection of timeless outfits on opening my copy of Practical Gardening.

Has the energy crisis had an impact on the current tour?

JD: We’re very fortunate in that energy has never been a feature of the show.

You’ll be bringing the show to the Leeds Grand. Is it true that this is everyone’s favourite venue?

JD: Absolutely. And it always has been for as long as I can remember filling in this questionnaire.

Has anyone ever auditioned for the show and been turned down?

JD: We actually don’t audition. Normally we approach the agent and ask for the artist. If the answer is “Unlikely mate. She’s currently making a film in L.A.” then we take that as a no. Likewise the more common “Over my dead body, Sunshine”. However, if the agent replies with “Who? Oh God, him! Help yourself” then we know we’ve found a possible new panellist.

Do you take pride in the fact that I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue has notably pioneered a Woke attitude to diversity, gender issues, and bullying in the workplace?

JD: It’s wonderful to know that we were at the forefront of what has become a global movement. I took the knee before it had ever been heard of. Admittedly it was at a meeting with the BBC Pay department. There is simply no place for bullying on this show. Even Colin more or less gets left alone, after all he deserves our respect despite being a spindly weed.

Has Brexit affected the rules of Mornington Crescent?

JD: One of the many scare-mongering stories circulating before the referendum was that Mornington Crescent would make no sense once we’d left the EU. In fact the game has been largely unaffected thanks to an exemption clause that was inserted by Michel Barnier (who happens to be a great fan) at the 11th hour. It did mean that Northern Ireland was compromised in the deal but you can’t have it all.

Do you have a role model?

JD: Paul Hollywood. There isn’t a baker who can match his rolls.