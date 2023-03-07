Ahead of International Women’s Day we have listed some of the key events taking place in Yorkshire to commemorate the day.

Every year International Women’s Day (IDW) falls on March 8 and this year the day falls on a Wednesday. This year’s theme is Embrace Equity; it’s important to understand the difference between equity and equality.

According to the official website of IDW, equality means each individual or group of people is offered the same resources or opportunities. While equity is the acknowledgement that each person has different circumstances and as such allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to fulfil an equal outcome.

Each year various businesses and organisations across the country host events in celebration of IDW, this year is no exception. There are a number of events being hosted in Yorkshire in celebration of women in business, health, music and so much more.

Nine events in Yorkshire celebrating International Women’s Day 2023

Women's Circle: Celebrating International Women's Day at ookushana Healing School

Date: Wednesday, March 8 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm

Address: ookushana Workshop 94b Harrogate Road, Leeds LS7 4LZ.

Ticket price: Between £11 and £22

Event: It’s a gathering to celebrate ‘all things woman - with creativity, collaboration and connection’. There will be an opening meditation and relaxation journey, journaling alchemy and a collaborative creative circle.

Empower - International Women’s Day at Headrow House

Date: Wednesday, March 8 at 7pm

Address: Headrow House, 19a The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU.

Ticket price: £7

Event: There will be music from three talented female artists and their bands and the event is celebrating the female musical talent in Leeds.

Women's Quiz & Karaoke Night at Headrow House

Date: Thursday, March 9 from 7pm to 11pm

Address: Headrow House, 19a The Headrow Leeds LS1 6PU.

Event: A woman-only quiz and karaoke fundraising event for services run at Support After Rape and Sexual Violence Leeds, a dedicated rape crisis centre.

International Women's Day 2023 #embraceequity, Doncaster

Date: Wednesday, March 8 from 10am to 2pm

Address: Cast, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BU.

Ticket price: Free

Event: The event will include guest speakers, workshops, demonstrations and stalls.

International Women's Day event - focus on women's health

Date: Saturday, March 11 from 9.30am to 1.15pm

Address: Victoria Hall, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, S1 2JB.

Ticket price: Free

Event: The aim of the event is to give participants a chance to gather together, network and celebrate IDW and an opportunity to learn more about women’s health from local female leaders. Key contributors include: Louise Haigh MP on Women and Girls’ Mental Health, Olivia Blake MP on Maternal Health, including Miscarriage and Dr Rizwana Lala on Intersectional Health Inequalities.

A Tale Of Two Women: International Women’s Day Celebration with Little Pomona & Hop Hideout

Date: Wednesday, March 8 at 6pm

Address: Hop Hideout Beer Shop, Kommune, Unit 11, 1-13 Angel Street,Sheffield, S3 8LN.

Ticket price: Free

Event: Susanna from Little Pomona, Orchard and Cidery will join Hop Hideout with a keg launch.

International Women's Day Poetry Open-mic Batley Poets

Date: Saturday, March 11 from 2pm to 4pm

Address: Batley Library, 14 Market Place, Batley, WF17 5DA.

Ticket price: Free

Event: You can perform your own poem, one of your choice or just sit back and relax with a cup of tea and watch as others perform.

Friday Night Live – International Women’s Day Special in Halifax

Date: Friday, March 10 at 7pm

Address: Square Chapel Arts Centre, 10 Square Rd, Halifax, HX1 1QG.

Ticket price: Free

Event: The event will show support for women in music and will include some local female talents including West Yorkshire musician Ella Playford, Megan Hardaker and Halifax singer Molly Gaskell.

International Women's Day Celebration, Huddersfield

Date: Wednesday, March 8 from 9.30am

Address: Lost Property Coffee Shop & Kitchen, 15 Byram St, Huddersfield, HD1 1DR.

Ticket price: £35