'It is actually me' - Michael Ball assures fans he is performing at Yorkshire cricket club and not a tribute act

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

West End star Michael Ball has had to assure fans he really is performing at a village cricket club - and not a tribute act.

The singer is set to perform his only summer gig at Almondbury Wesleyan Cricket Club in Huddersfield in June. But some stunned residents believe it will be a tribute act performing, despite more than 2,000 tickets being sold at £59.

Almondbury has a population of just 20,000 but a large crowd is expected to descend upon the village for the gig.

The singer said: "It's the first time the cricket club has done something like this so it's good to break new ground and will be a really nice experience so I thought 'why not'. It sounds like I may be trailblazing here. I love open air shows and this really appealed to me.

The upcoming Micahel Ball gig at Almondbury Wesleyan Cricket Club in Huddersfield being advertised

"It'll be relaxed and informal, a great way to spend a summer's afternoon. I love Yorkshire, it's a beautiful place and the audiences are always up for a great time."

He told the BBC: "It is actually me coming up. I heard people thought it was going to be a tribute act."

Organiser and cricket club committee member Mark Binns said: "It's a very rare chance for Michael Ball fans to see him close up and personal in such an informal setting. We are getting interest from all over the country as it's such a one-off.

"If you look on Michael's website under his Live section there's just one this summer … and that's us. I think that's why the tickets have been selling so fast but people can still get hold of them if they act quickly."