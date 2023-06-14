Internationally acclaimed saxophone star Jess Gillam returns to Yorkshire this week for the first of two concerts in the region.

Jess Gillam. Picture: Robin Clewley

The 25-year-old, who was born and raised in Ulverston, Cumbria, will perform with her ensemble at The Old Woollen in Leeds on Thursday, and at St Peter’s Church in Norton next month, as part of Ryedale Festival.

Despite the different settings, she says the programmes for each concert will be the same.

Gillam, who in 2016 became the first saxophonist to reach the final of the BBC Young Musician of the Year and now broadcasts on Radio 3, told The Yorkshire Post: “One of the things I find most interesting, actually, is taking the same music to different venues, seeing how you might think it’s going to be a totally different audience (and) definitely a totally different acoustic, and then seeing how you the music rises above that, transcends that.

“You’re trying to create the same space, in a way. Regardless of what the physical setting is, the metaphysical thing you’re trying to make is the same.”