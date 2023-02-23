‘Beat Again’ band JLS will be touring various cities in the UK for The Hits Tour 2023 - including in Leeds and Sheffield.

The band consists of four members: Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill and were originally formed by Oritse. They came in second place on the fifth series of The X Factor in 2008 with Alexandra Burke chosen as the winner that year, they went on to sign with Epic Records and released two number one hits ‘Beat Again’ and ‘Everybody in Love’.

In November 2009, the band released their self-titled debut album which has since sold more than one million copies in the UK and a year later, they signed a record deal with the US label Jive Records, re-releasing their UK hit ‘Everybody in Love’ as their debut and only US single. Their third number one single was ‘The Club Is Alive’, which was released in the UK.

The band were announced as the 16th richest reality TV stars from 2013, with an estimated net worth of £6 million per member. That year they decided to go their separate ways after seven years together, releasing a greatest hits album and going on one last UK and Ireland arena tour. They reunited in February 2020, but the tour was postponed to October 2021 due to the pandemic, their next tour will take place this year between October 20 and November 11.

Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill of JLS. (Pic credit: Kate Green / Getty Images)

When will JLS perform in Yorkshire for The Hits Tour 2023 and how can I buy tickets?

JLS will start their tour in Dublin, Ireland and end the tour in Sheffield.

Their first stop in Yorkshire will be at First Direct Arena, Leeds on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, where doors will open at 7pm.

Their last stop of the tour will be at Utilita Arena, Sheffield on Saturday, November 11, 2023 and doors will open at 7pm.