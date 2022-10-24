Actor Depp shocked fans when he joined Jeff Beck onstage in Sheffield shortly after his explosive libel trial against ex-partner Amber Heard had finished. They played together and Depp sang on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released as a duo in 2020.

But this time he is returning with his own band to headline Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre, the first announcement for the 2023 summer season. The gig takes place on July 5, and tickets go on sale on October 28.

The band were forced to cancel their 2020 tour due to the global pandemic. The band – described by themselves as the ‘best bar band in the world’ play tracks by classic rock bands such as The Who, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie and Motörhead.

Most Popular

Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry are returning to Yorkshire with their Hollywood Vampires band

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice Cooper said: “Well it’s already been three years since the Vampires have toured. I can't wait to get back with the guys. I really love being in that band. My band is great and wonderful, but playing with the Vampires is an entirely different situation.

“I don’t necessarily do any theatrics at all, I’m just the lead singer, in a band, and the band just happens to be one of the best bands around! It’ll be great to see Johnny and Joe and Buck and Chris and all the guys. We’ll be rocking these places, especially England, I can’t wait to get to England! Lock your doors, put garlic all around, because the Vampires are coming."

Joe Perry added: “Next summer it will be finally time for the Hollywood Vampires to rise again! We can’t wait to play the songs from our latest album, Rise, for all our fans across the pond. The excitement builds as we countdown the days! See you all then… remember, leave the garlic at home.”

The band first played together in 2015, bonding over a shared love of their favourite songs and a desire to celebrate their ‘dead, drunk friends’ by playing the music of the fallen heroes. Named after Alice’s 1970s drinking club that included the likes of John Lennon, Keith Moon and Mickey Dolenz, legendary performances ensued around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Taylor, venue programmer at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, said: “This is a huge coup for Scarborough OAT. Hollywood Vampires are heading back to the UK for the first time in five years and we are delighted this long-awaited tour includes a date on the Yorkshire coast before they play some of the UK’s biggest arenas. I’m sure rock fans will love this – the first of many exciting announcements we have coming up here at Scarborough OAT in the next few weeks. Roll on Summer 2023 – it’s going to be amazing.”

The band are also playing in Swansea, Manchester, London, Birmingham and Glasgow.