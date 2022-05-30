Incredibly, the actor is said to have left the proceedings in Virginia, where jurors are considering their verdict after a six-week case, to join his musical collaborator Jeff Beck on stage on his European tour last night (Sunday, May 29).
They played together and Depp sang on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released together as a duo in 2020.
Jeff Beck’s website said: “The musical soulmates have been working behind-the-scenes for the past few several years on new music.”
Amazed music fans took to Twitter to record the unlikely news.
Liam Otley said: “Johnny Depp is gigging unannounced in Sheffield right now. Tha what?!” and @Free2BMeTherapy said: “Johnny Depp just turned up on stage with Jeff Beck at a gig in Sheffield wtf!!”
Video from fans showed Beck playing while Depp sang and played guitar.
Johnny Depp has been well known as a musician for some time now, playing in supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of Aerosmith.
Beck, regarded as one of the all-time guitar greats, is a double inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, both with early band The Yardbirds and in his own right.