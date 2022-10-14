News you can trust since 1754
Leeds Light Night 2022: 11 breathtaking pictures as light shows take over the city centre

The streets of Leeds were transformed into a spectacular illuminated playground last night as tens of thousands of people were captivated by one of the country’s biggest arts events.

By Alex Grant
5 hours ago
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 12:11pm

Events took place right across Leeds, all separated into individual zones, with several shows taking place within each zone.

The stunning return of Light Night saw some of the city’s most recognisable buildings and spaces host a programme of 50 jaw-dropping artworks from across the world, each identifying with the theme Playful City.

YEP photographer Bruce Rollinson was there to capture the most breathtaking moments.

1. Millennium Square

Continuum by Illumaphonium (UK) in Millennium Square.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. The Queen’s Hotel

Highlights included a jaw-dropping projection on The Queen’s Hotel entitled Joyride, reinventing the building as a futuristic, digital rollercoaster ride.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Trinity Leeds

Hundreds gathered across the multiple floors at Trinity to watch Spark perform.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Trinity Leeds

Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “Light Night has once again raised the bar for culture in Leeds, presenting a truly world class arts event which encapsulates the spirit of innovation, creativity and togetherness we have in this amazing city."

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

