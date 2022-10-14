Leeds Light Night 2022: 11 breathtaking pictures as light shows take over the city centre
The streets of Leeds were transformed into a spectacular illuminated playground last night as tens of thousands of people were captivated by one of the country’s biggest arts events.
Events took place right across Leeds, all separated into individual zones, with several shows taking place within each zone.
The stunning return of Light Night saw some of the city’s most recognisable buildings and spaces host a programme of 50 jaw-dropping artworks from across the world, each identifying with the theme Playful City.
YEP photographer Bruce Rollinson was there to capture the most breathtaking moments.
