FAC 51 The Haçienda is to return to Leeds at a city central open-air location, City One.

Todd Terry and Roger Sanchez are due to DJ at Hacienda Open Air in Leeds. Picture: Dominic Simpson

Haçienda Open Air takes place on Sunday April 30, 2023 with one of the strongest line-ups seen in Leeds for years.

Renewing its relationship with Soak, a stellar roster of DJ talent has been assembled for the event which sees internationally recognised DJ legends come to play including American legends Roger Sanchez, Todd Terry and Derrick Carter alongside the widely celebrated Dimitri From Paris.

We are joined at City One by Haçienda resident Graeme Park, the UK pioneer Greg Wilson and the effervescent, much in demand DJ Paulette. Meanwhile the Leeds scene is represented by our long-term guests, Ralph Lawson and Marshall.

Deerick Carter will DJ at Hacienda Open Air.

With City One just a ten-minute walk from Leeds train station, Hacienda Open Air is one of a series of events to be announced at the location for next year.

FAC 51 The Haçienda remains the club that inspired generations, defined the scene and put dance music firmly on the map in the UK. The Haçienda laid the foundations for clubbing culture as we know it.

The Haçienda continues to be widely recognised for shaping the face of UK club culture and through its combination of legendary nights, DJ’s and unique history, it went on to have the biggest cultural impact of any nightclub as it changed clubbing, the country and the world at large.

With The Haçienda and Soak’s last event in Leeds coming in 2019, the all-day party carries on the relationship and special bond between the two cities’ clubbing communities. This dates not only from the days of The Music Factory and The Corn Exchange but with our multiple recent parties at Church Leeds and April’s exceptional line up, shows no sign of abating any time soon.

Graeme Park is among the DJs at Hacienda Open Air in Leeds. Picture: Dominic Simpson

Soak have partnered with New Citizens to bring the event to the city. New Citizens have a decade of experience producing venues and events such as Canal Mills, The Garden Party Weekender and Chow Down in Leeds.

With The Haçienda’s recent events fresh in the mind, demand for tickets is expected to be swift. Pre-sale ticket registration opens today until Monday November 28.

The pre-sale then takes place on Tuesday November 29 from noon with any remaining tickets on general sale on Thursday December 1, from noon.

