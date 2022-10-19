Lewis Capaldi

The 26-year-old Scottish singer-songwriter will open his UK tour with a gig at First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday January 14. He will also play at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on Monday January 16.

Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is the follow-up to his debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which was the biggest selling UK album of both 2019 and 2020, spawning two Number One singles, Someone You Loved and Before You Go. It earned Capaldi Brit and Grammy awards.

The first single from the new album, Forget Me, arrived with high anticipation from the start, and was shortly followed by a true spectacle of a music video that saw Lewis re-enact Wham’s 1983 hit Club Tropicana shot-for-shot. The song – now silver certified, and approaching 100 million streams globally – made him just the third artist this year to have a single go straight in at Number One in its first week, alongside Harry Styles (As It Was) and Dave (Starlight) and is still sitting in the UK top three.

Capaldi says of his new album: “I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself. The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”