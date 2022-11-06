Little Man Tate have announced an 11-date UK tour.

After a 12-year hiatus, indie music icons Little Man Tate performed two superb sold-out shows at Sheffield’s 02 Academy in October 2021, helping them realise that a demand for their music was still there.

Fast forward 12 months and the Sheffield four-piece have announced that they will be doing their first UK tour in 15 years starting in spring 2023. The tour will feature 11 UK dates starting in Carlisle on April 20 and notably the Sheffield date on May 5.

The band have garnered more interest after two impressive performances at the Tramlines and Victorious festival, as well as supporting The Enemy on their UK tour recently.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once we had done the comeback gigs and festival slots, it was always in the pipeline to do a headline tour,” lead guitarist Edward ‘Maz’ Marriott admits.

“Supporting The Enemy was great and it fitted in quite nicely because it gave us the chance to play a number of gigs in a shorter time frame and it’s given us a taste for it whereas before we didn’t have that consistency of playing,” Maz added.

The band have tested the waters with a new song Cheap Stolen Kisses whilst supporting The Enemy and the song has been extremely well received. The band have been working with Sheffield producer Martin Smith of Mu Studios for their highly anticipated new album due for release early next year.

“It’s trying to find that balance of not just recreating another Sexy in Latin or This Must Be Love but also saying to people we are better musicians now than we were back then and we can release some stuff that can be a little different but not a million miles from the Little Man Tate DNA,” Maz admits.

Advertisement Hide Ad