Jon Windle of Little Man Tate. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

In recent years the Sheffield music scene has seen a real resurgence with bands like The Reytons and The Rosadocs rising to prominence typifying the city’s blue-collar work ethic.

One band who have already been there and bought the proverbial T-shirt are Little Man Tate. After a 12-year hiatus, the band announced their re-formation in the spring of 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic scuppered the band’s plans until October 2021 where they played back-to-back, sold out shows at Sheffield’s O2 Academy.

The band were due to play there this month on Saturday October 21, but sadly, due to RAAC crumbly concrete concerns, it has now been re-scheduled for Saturday December 2, with all original tickets still valid.

Undeterred, the band have embarked on their UK tour already having played shows in Newcastle, Manchester, Clitheroe and Glasgow receiving great reviews and plaudits from fans and media members alike.

The final five shows will see them head to Southampton, Nottingham and London before finishing in Hull at The Welly on Saturday October 28.

Froman Jon Windle says: “I feel like everything we’ve done in Sheffield since announcing the reformation of the band and comeback gigs have just gone wrong.

“We will be so fired up after it moving, it’ll be special. I think we always find that extra ten per cent in Sheffield. It’ll end up being a standalone gig, which will be pretty special, and we will make it up to the fans, I promise!”

The band have been back in the studio and have been working with legendary producer Martin Smith at his studio in Sheffield to work on their third album, which is their first in over fifteen years. The album, Welcome To The Rest Of Your Life, is released on November 17.

Windle admits it took the band a little while to get into the groove again after such a long break. “We’ve come at it from a different angle this time. Before we produced the songs ourselves and then record them as live. It’s the first time we’ve been properly produced and Martin has been brilliant for us,” Windle says.

“I’m so excited for people to hear the album. It’s like LMT but with a twist, there are other ideas in there,” he adds.