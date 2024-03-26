West Yorkshire festival is returning for 2024 set to take place at Temple Newsam on May 25.

The Kooks, The Cribs and Corinne Bailey Rae, Declan McKenna, Sea Girls, Future Islands, Melanie C, Circa Waves, White Lies have all been added to the final line up.

The stars join the previously-announced names at Live at Leeds In The Park including Durban-via-London star Baby Queen, Southampton-born viral sensation Caity Baser, cherished British songwriters Baxter Dury and Billy No Mates, hotly-tipped Liverpool quartet Courting, and emerging Glaswegian singer Dylan John Thomas.

The all-day music festival marks the beginning of the UK festival calendar and is set against the picturesque backdrop of the grade I listed Temple Newsam house.

The Live At Leeds promoter, Joe Hubbard said he is “really happy” to finally unveil the full line up for the festival.

“To present the complete line up of the festival has made it all that more real, and we’re so excited to welcome everyone to the Park in less than 2 months,” he said.

The festival is one of several events curated by Leeds-based promoters and Yorkshire’s largest live music brand Futuresound.

Live At Leeds In The Park kicks off the UK festival season, taking place on May 25.

Others by the curator include Slam Dunk Festival and Ed Sheeran’s performances at Roundhay Park.

Live At Leeds In The Park promises to cater to for a “diverse, generation-spanning audience” and boasts to have something for everyone.

The full line-up includes: