Mirfield pantomime: How Patrick Stewart has inspired young generation to follow their dreams

This is a theatre group that has only grown in its value to communities, with a sell-out house for this year’s Cinderella.

As this year showing, from Wednesday, February 7, marks the 75th anniversary since the panto here was first founded, members reflect on its changing role.

“This is an environment where everyone with a spark of creativity can flourish and thrive,” said the theatre’s Paul Blakeley, pictured here as an ugly sister.

“There are still kids that want to watch the pantomime, and enjoy that panto magic and the singing and booing along.

“We have grown now,” he added. “And in the midst of all the misery in the world, it’s lovely to be a part of something that brings so much cheer and joy and hope - and promise as well.”

The panto here was first launched as a way to lift spirits in the post-war years. For that first showing, in January 1949, the opening curtain fell down. The show, so they say, must go on.

Sir Patrick Stewart, of Star Trek fame, is named in the programme from at least 1950, as a fairy, aged eight and a half. He is believed to have been in the first ever show.

Today, say members, there is much that has stayed the same. Opening tickets are £5, talented costume designers sewing and stitching to keep costs low. In the cast, there are names that may be familiar from some time ago.

Sophie Wilding, as evil stepmother, first joined when she was four years old. In the chorus Taylor Smith, nine, is the fifth generation of her family to perform. Great-great grandmother Ernest Cass was the first ever costume mistress, while father Dan today is an ugly sister.

For Mr Blakeley, this is his 15th year with the Mirfield Parish Pantomime. There’s been Snow White, Robin Hood, Treasure Island, Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel and more.

Through the parish players’ history there have been 15 directors and producers alongside hundreds of chorus members and cast, performing to an audience of some 50,000 people.

Now, said Mr Blakeley, those original members would be “astounded” that it’s kept on.

“There is a good family feel to it,” he said. “We have a great community and some incredible talent which is fantastic to see. Everybody comes back, year after year. The youngest on stage with lines is just six - it’s great to see them progress, and just to grow in confidence.”

Sir Patrick has sent a note to the cast and crew, stating he wouldn’t be where he is today without the support of the panto and the community which supported him and his brother.

“What Sir Patrick has achieved makes it feel more achievable for kids around this area,” added Mr Blakeley. “He is a role model. They might think ‘I can be a star one day’.

“And he has never forgotten his roots. It’s just fantastic to be a part of something that’s been going for so long, and has been such a platform for people young and old.”