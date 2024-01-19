Music in the Park returns to Spaldington near Howden for Parkinson's benefit
After more than more than 10 years, a popular East Yorkshire musical showcase will return for the benefit of people with Parkinson’s.
Music in the Park will take place at Old Hall, Spaldington, near Howden on Saturday, August 3 this year, when attendees can expect a night of modern classical and “well loved” music, picnics on the lawn and a grand fireworks finale.
The event was launched in 2003 by Anne Marie and David Jackson of the Old Hall after Anne Marie was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2000.
Over seven years they raised more than £100,000 for Parkinson’s UK.
Now their daughter, Sara Jackson, has taken up the mantle to organise one last major fund raiser where the event was originally held, with proceeds going to Cure Parkinson’s, which is dedicated to finding ways of treating and eventually curing the progressive neurological condition.
Sara says: “Raising money for Parkinson’s research is so very important to mum and the concerts not only raised much needed funds, they were also hugely successful and great fun.”
She adds that “2024 is quite a poignant year. I will be 53, the age mum was when she was first diagnosed, so it’s much more comprehensible for me to understand how she must have felt and what impact it would have had on her at what was a relatively young age for a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.”
More news will be provided in the run up to the event about performers, special patrons and sponsors, without whom the event could not take place, says Sara.
According to Cure Parkinson’s, the disease is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world.
The symptoms can include a tremor, muscle stiffness and slow movement, mainly caused by a loss of dopamine-producing nerve cells in the brain which control movement, making daily activities such as eating, getting dressed or using objects like a phone or computer difficult.
The underlying symptoms are treated with a range of medication, but currently none of these slow, stop or reverse the progression of the disease.
However new treatments are being tested in clinical trials that researchers, patients and their families hope will result in a breakthrough.
Anne Marie is no longer the only person within her community with the condition, as several of the family’s close friends have also been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.
“I felt now was the time to hold one more concert to raise much needed funds but also for local and broader community to come together and relive what is a magical evening,” says Sara.
“Best of all, it’s mums 80th birthday this year and I know Music in the Park is the perfect gift for her.”
For more information about Cure Parkinson’s and its work, visit cureparkinsons.org.uk
