Mýse and Forge Michelin stars: Two Yorkshire restaurants awarded a star at the Michelin Guide Ceremony 2024
Mýse, in Hovingham, and Forge, Middleton Tyas, have both been awarded a star at this year’s Michelin Guide Ceremony.
The award ceremony, which took place at The Midland Hotel, in Manchester, on Monday (Feb 5), marked the 50th anniversary of The Michelin Guide in Great Britain & Ireland.
Mýse was awarded its first Michelin Star after only opening in the summer of 2023 by Joshua and Victoria Overington.
Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Joshua said: “To win one star in seven months of opening is mind-blowing – it’s not something we expected and we’re a bit flabbergasted really.”
Mýse (pronounced 'meez') was also recently shortlisted for Best New Restaurant at the Good Food Guide Awards 2024 and the area it’s based in was crowned the most exciting food destination in the UK.
Forge was one of six restaurants awarded The Green Star at the awards.
This award is to highlight the restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices.
Forge chef Jake Jones, who is from York, was also honoured with the Young Chef Award as The Michelin Inspectors identified him as a “chef to watch, who has successfully made his restaurant his own”.
The ceremony saw The Ledbury become the ninth Three Michelin Star restaurant in Great Britain & Ireland, six new Two Star establishments – including 2 Indian restaurants which become the first in the UK to receive Two Michelin Stars, 18 new One Michelin Star and six new Michelin Green Stars awarded for outstanding commitment to sustainable gastronomy.
