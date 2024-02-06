Mýse, in Hovingham, and Forge, Middleton Tyas, have both been awarded a star at this year’s Michelin Guide Ceremony.

The award ceremony, which took place at The Midland Hotel, in Manchester, on Monday (Feb 5), marked the 50th anniversary of The Michelin Guide in Great Britain & Ireland.

Mýse was awarded its first Michelin Star after only opening in the summer of 2023 by Joshua and Victoria Overington.

Joshua Overington of Mýse accepting the restaurants first Michelin Star award.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Joshua said: “To win one star in seven months of opening is mind-blowing – it’s not something we expected and we’re a bit flabbergasted really.”

Mýse (pronounced 'meez') was also recently shortlisted for Best New Restaurant at the Good Food Guide Awards 2024 and the area it’s based in was crowned the most exciting food destination in the UK.

Forge was one of six restaurants awarded The Green Star at the awards.

This award is to highlight the restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices.

Forge chef Jake Jones, who is from York, was also honoured with the Young Chef Award as The Michelin Inspectors identified him as a “chef to watch, who has successfully made his restaurant his own”.