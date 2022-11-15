N-Dubz is back and the London hip-hop band will be performing across the UK including two cities in Yorkshire as part of their reunion tour.

Since 2006, the hip-hop trio released many hits across their six-year career in the music industry with two albums Uncle B and Against All Odds achieving platinum status in the UK. In 2009, they reached number one on the UK singles chart with their song ‘Number One’, featuring Tinchy Stryder.

N-Dubz have also won four MOBO awards; Best Newcomer in 2007, Best Album and Best Act in 2009 and Best Song in 2010 for their song ‘Playing with Fire’. They won an O2 Silver Clef Award in 2009 and were nominated for Best British Single at the BRITs in 2010. In 2022, it was revealed that Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer have reunited and will be releasing their new single ‘Charmer’, which was written by the band and produced by Rymez.

As well as a new single, the band also announced that they would be touring the UK in November 2022. The Back To The Future Tour will reach two cities in Yorkshire.

Dappy, Tulisa and Fazer of N-Dubz. (Pic credit: John Phillips / Getty Images)

When are N-Dubz performing in Leeds and Sheffield?

The band will be performing at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield and First Direct Arena in Leeds.

They will be visiting the Sheffield arena twice: once on November 18, 2022 at 6.30pm with special guest singer, rapper and former Love Islander Wes Nelson and on December 2, 2022 at 6.30pm and will be singing at the Leeds arena on November 27, 2022 at 6pm.

How can I book a ticket to see N-Dubz in Yorkshire?

All tickets for both arenas are available on the Ticketmaster website.