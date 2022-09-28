New Rob Burrow documentary will look at 'brutal reality' of life with MND

Rob Burrow: Living With MND will air on BBC Two at 7pm on Tuesday October 18.

The 30-minute documentary follows the life of the former Leeds Rhinos star, who was diagnosed with the incurable degenerative condition in December 2019 and given just two years to live.

It looks at how his wife Lindsey cares for him and their threechildren – Macy, 10, Maya, seven, and Jackson, three – while also working as an NHS physiotherapist, and his parents Geoffand Irene also provide vital support.

Some scenes explore the NHS treatment which is provided to the 40-year-old from Leeds, who can no longer move his limbs or speak.

There is also an interview with his best friend and former Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield, who has raised millions for MND research since the diagnosis.

Burrow said he is “a prisoner” in his own body but refuses to give up and has “too many reasons to live”.

BBC presenter Sally Nugent, who has become close friends with the Burrow family, said: “This film shares the brutal reality of living with motor neurone disease, not just for Rob, but the impact it has on his whole family and friends.

“What he is doing will have a lasting legacy for people diagnosed today and in years to come.

“The documentary is an unflinching look at life through Rob’s eyes. We see him fight daily for small victories that we might take for granted.

"Every breath is a battle. Every moment with his family is a win for them all.

"But he is as funny today as he was the first day I met him, when he was just one of the greatest rugby league players of all time. He is still that, and so much more.”

The BBC documentary crew has followed Rob since his diagnosis back in December 2019.