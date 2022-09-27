Newton Faulkner returns to Yorkshire

Newton Faulkner

The Surrey-born folk singer still plays with the same energy and vigour as he did as a fresh-faced 23-year-old.

For the next four weeks, Faulkner will take in 23 dates around the UK including Barnsley and Holmfirth. For anyone who hasn’t seen Faulkner play live, you must. An artist who truly loves his craft with stunning vocals an infectious personality and superb guitarmanship.

Newton said of his last tour “It was an immensely complicated set-up, like flying a musical helicopter.” He is stripping it back and it will be just him, his guitar and sublime vocals.

“I talked to someone the other day at a festival. They said ‘I’ve seen you loads of times and I just wanted to say I think it’s amazing that every time it’s completely different but still really familiar’. I love that! As someone who tours on their own, if every time they see you is completely different, I’m really happy about that,” Faulkner admitted.

True to his promise of transparency, the Feels Like Home tour also lifts the curtain on his touring infrastructure, with VIP tickets letting the Faulkner hardcore observe the technical prep, and guitar workshops unpicking his playing methods before the gig.

“There’s always so many questions,” he reasons, “and I started to think, ‘Well, why don’t we open up the process?’ So, people can come to the soundcheck and experience me prepare the show! Then there’ll be a workshop in the day, to suit all different levels of player.”

It’s a concept that flows into another of the songwriter’s biggest upcoming projects. As a noted alumnus of Guildford’s Academy of Contemporary Music – not to mention a seasoned tutor, workshop leader and bootcamp guest – the Newton Faulkner Guitar Academy set to launch later this year is a logical progression

Special guest on all dates is Sam Richardson. Sam hails from the rugged north coast of Cornwall. His live show evokes the timeless power of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers with songwriting built for the modern era.

