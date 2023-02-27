Noel Gallagher and his High-Flying Birds to headline new ‘Rock N Roll Circus’ event in Yorkshire

Noel Gallagher and his High-Flying Birds will head to South Yorkshire this September to perform a major concert at Don Valley Bowl.

Kickstarting with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on Friday September 1, Rock N Roll Circus will host a weekend series of concerts that will be staged in a huge bespoke Big Top structure specially built for this three-day series of live music.

Joining Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on the line-up will be Happy Mondays, The Cribs, The Joy Formidable and Somebody’s Child.

Having had Noel headline the inaugural Rock N Roll Circus in Newcastle last summer, the event organisers are looking forward to bringing the touring circus concept to music fans in Yorkshire.

Noel Gallagher, London 2020 Portrait by Matt Crockett

Rock N Roll Circus will feature fire performers, aerialists, contortionists, stilt walkers and acrobats, bringing a whole new dimension to the traditional concert experience.

Speaking ahead of today's announcement, a spokesperson for Rock N Roll Circus said: “We're proud to be bringing our event to South Yorkshire. Sheffield has such a strong tradition for Live music, we're delighted to be able to host our touring concept there.

“Noel is a living legend, his live shows are always amazing, featuring songs across his 30 year career. The first tracks to be heard from his new album ‘Council Skies’ are great with the album to be released before he arrives in Sheffield. Stay tuned for more major artist announcements.”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds first emerged in 2011 with their eponymous album released in October that year. The album went double platinum in the UK and has sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide.

In the two decades prior to this release, Noel Gallagher was main songwriter, lead guitarist and occasional lead vocalist of Oasis, one of the biggest and most loved bands ever to emerge from the UK.

Councillor Martin Smith, Chair of the Economic Development and Skills Committee said: “This is an incredibly exciting event which combines the best artists of the UK music scene with the top circus performers, it will be an immersive experience you won’t want to miss.

“Sheffield’s reputation as the music city is growing, and this event is a fantastic new element to the city’s varied major events calendar, featuring the best of music, sport, outdoors and entertainment. I’m so excited for the year ahead.”

Tickets for Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at Rock N Roll Circus will go on pre-sale on Wednesday March 1 at 10 am.

They will then be available for general sale to the public on Friday March 3 at 10am.