Peter Kay announcement: When is Peter Kay making big announcement and how can I watch?

Comedian Peter Kay is due to make a big announcement according to his social media account.

By Daniel Sheridan
4 minutes ago
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 11:38am

In a new update on social media on Wednesday, Peter Kay thanked fans who had purchased tickets to his tour so far.

However, he also teased a further announcement.

Here is what we know:

    Peter Kay announcement: Fans anticipate huge announcement teased by popular comedian - here is when
    What did Peter Kay say?

    "I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to the first shows in Manchester.

    "It was incredible to be part of such a happy experience.

    "Everybody deserves a bit of joy.

    "Here’s to a lot more in the shows to come!!”

    Did Peter Kay add anything else?

    Yes, the comedian continued: “P.S big announcement Thursday on Sara Cox Drivetime Show”.

    When will the announcement be made?

    According to Peter Kay, the show will air shortly after 6pm on Thursday (December 8).

    Peter KayManchester