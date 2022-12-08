Peter Kay announcement: Fans anticipate huge announcement teased by popular comedian - here is when

Comedian Peter Kay is due to make a big announcement according to his social media account.

In a new update on social media on Wednesday, Peter Kay thanked fans who had purchased tickets to his tour so far.

However, he also teased a further announcement.

Here is what we know:

What did Peter Kay say?

"I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to the first shows in Manchester.

"It was incredible to be part of such a happy experience.

"Everybody deserves a bit of joy.

"Here’s to a lot more in the shows to come!!”

Did Peter Kay add anything else?

Yes, the comedian continued: “P.S big announcement Thursday on Sara Cox Drivetime Show”.

When will the announcement be made?

