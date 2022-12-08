Peter Kay announcement: Fans anticipate huge announcement teased by popular comedian - here is when

In a new update on social media on Wednesday, Peter Kay thanked fans who had purchased tickets to his tour so far.
However, he also teased a further announcement.
Here is what we know:
What did Peter Kay say?
"I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to the first shows in Manchester.
"It was incredible to be part of such a happy experience.
"Everybody deserves a bit of joy.
"Here’s to a lot more in the shows to come!!”
Did Peter Kay add anything else?
Yes, the comedian continued: “P.S big announcement Thursday on Sara Cox Drivetime Show”.
When will the announcement be made?
According to Peter Kay, the show will air shortly after 6pm on Thursday (December 8).