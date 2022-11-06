Peter Kay tour tickets: Huge ITV I'm a Celeb advert announcement with Yorkshire dates
Fans of Peter Kay have been left astonished after he announced a much awaited new tour during the adverts of I’m a Celebrity – with his website crashing just minutes later.
Yorkshire dates including Leeds and Sheffield have been announced, much to the excitement of fans across the county.
Tickets are on sale this Saturday at 10am, it was announced.
The ‘Better Late than Never’ tour will also go to Manchester, Birmingham and other cities across the country.
In a statement on the Manchester AO website, Peter Kay said: ““It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now” “And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”
More to follow, including dates if announced.