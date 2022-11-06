The much-loved comedian will play the First Direct Arena Leeds on January 20 and May 19 according to a new tour poster released by See Tickets.

Peter Kay will also play Sheffield Utilita Arena on February 17 and August 11.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday at 10am, it was announced.

Most Popular

Peter Kay Tour: When he is coming to Leeds and Sheffield and staggering ticket price reveal cc Peter Kay

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comedian also released a statement – shocking fans with a surprisingly low starting price point of £35 in Manchester.

It is not yet known if this will be replicated in Leeds.

The statement reads: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now” “And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

Peter’s 2010 tour still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad