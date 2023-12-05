Piece Hall gigs 2024: Noel Gallagher, Tom Jones and Rick Astley amongst names playing at historic venue in 2024
Yesterday (Dec 4) it was announced Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be headlining Live at The Piece Hall 2024, with Sir Tom Jones already named as one of next year’s performers.
Fresh from the success of his latest album Council Skies – British music icon Noel and his band will be returning to the Yorkshire venue on August 1 after last playing a sold-out show in 2022.
Sir Tom Jones, Richard Ashcroft, McFly, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jess Glynne, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Tom Odell, Pixies, and IDLES, will all join the former Oasis performer with their own headline performances.
However, summer at The Piece Hall doesn’t start there as the iconic nine-times Grammy Award winner, Sheryl Crow, will take centre stage at the Yorkshire open-air venue on June 13.
The chart-topping singer-songwriter is known for her hits such as “All I Wanna Do”, "Soak Up the Sun", and "My Favorite Mistake", with a career spanning over several decades.
A month later Rick Astley will be bringing his most recent album release Are We There Yet? and experience from his Glastonbury performance to Yorkshire on July 7.
Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “It’s such an honour when artists want to come back to our beautiful venue, and I can’t wait to welcome this legendary Mancunian to The Piece Hall once again.
“From his era defining tracks as part of Oasis to his latest material, Noel is a class act and one of our most prolific singer songwriters of the last few decades. The fact that the gig is on Yorkshire Day will make it all the more fun as we know he’ll bring the tunes and the banter.”
For those eager to secure their spot at this musical extravaganza, tickets will be available for purchase starting at 9am on Friday (Dec 8) through ticketmaster.co.uk.
However, there's a special treat for Club 1779 members as they get exclusive pre-sale access from 9am on today (Dec 5), giving them the opportunity to snag their tickets ahead of the general public.
Existing Barclaycard & BarclaysUK Premier card holders will also be able to access the pre-sale earlier from 9am on Wednesday (Dec 6).
LIVE AT THE PIECE HALL 2024
JUNE 13 - SHERYL CROW
JUNE 16 - NILE RODGERS & CHIC + SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR + DECO
JUNE 28 - UNDERWORLD
JUNE 30 - TOM ODELL
JULY 7 - RICK ASTLEY
JULY 9 - LOYLE CARNER
JULY 12 - TOM JONES
JULY 13 - IDLES
AUG 1 - NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS
AUG 2 - RICHARD ASHCROFT
AUG 8 - JESS GLYNNE
AUG 10 - McFLY
AUG 13 - STATUS QUO + THE ALARM
AUG 20 - PJ HARVEY
AUG 21 - PIXIES
AUG 24 - FATBOY SLIM
