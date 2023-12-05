Get ready to update your cultural calendar as The Piece Hall, in Halifax, will host Noel Gallagher, Sheryl Crow and Sir Tom Jones in 2024.

Yesterday (Dec 4) it was announced Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be headlining Live at The Piece Hall 2024, with Sir Tom Jones already named as one of next year’s performers.

Fresh from the success of his latest album Council Skies – British music icon Noel and his band will be returning to the Yorkshire venue on August 1 after last playing a sold-out show in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Tom Jones, Richard Ashcroft, McFly, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jess Glynne, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Tom Odell, Pixies, and IDLES, will all join the former Oasis performer with their own headline performances.

Madness wowed the crowd at The Piece Hall earlier this year. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

However, summer at The Piece Hall doesn’t start there as the iconic nine-times Grammy Award winner, Sheryl Crow, will take centre stage at the Yorkshire open-air venue on June 13.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter is known for her hits such as “All I Wanna Do”, "Soak Up the Sun", and "My Favorite Mistake", with a career spanning over several decades.

A month later Rick Astley will be bringing his most recent album release Are We There Yet? and experience from his Glastonbury performance to Yorkshire on July 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “It’s such an honour when artists want to come back to our beautiful venue, and I can’t wait to welcome this legendary Mancunian to The Piece Hall once again.

“From his era defining tracks as part of Oasis to his latest material, Noel is a class act and one of our most prolific singer songwriters of the last few decades. The fact that the gig is on Yorkshire Day will make it all the more fun as we know he’ll bring the tunes and the banter.”

For those eager to secure their spot at this musical extravaganza, tickets will be available for purchase starting at 9am on Friday (Dec 8) through ticketmaster.co.uk.

However, there's a special treat for Club 1779 members as they get exclusive pre-sale access from 9am on today (Dec 5), giving them the opportunity to snag their tickets ahead of the general public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Existing Barclaycard & BarclaysUK Premier card holders will also be able to access the pre-sale earlier from 9am on Wednesday (Dec 6).

LIVE AT THE PIECE HALL 2024

JUNE 13 - SHERYL CROW

JUNE 16 - NILE RODGERS & CHIC + SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR + DECO

JUNE 28 - UNDERWORLD

JUNE 30 - TOM ODELL

JULY 7 - RICK ASTLEY

JULY 9 - LOYLE CARNER

JULY 12 - TOM JONES

JULY 13 - IDLES

AUG 1 - NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS

AUG 2 - RICHARD ASHCROFT

AUG 8 - JESS GLYNNE

AUG 10 - McFLY

AUG 13 - STATUS QUO + THE ALARM

AUG 20 - PJ HARVEY

AUG 21 - PIXIES