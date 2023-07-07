Piece Hall gigs: 30 pictures of crowds enjoying night two of George Ezra in Halifax

The Piece Hall, Halifax was Paradise for music fans last night (Thursday) as George Ezra entertained a second full-house audience this week, following Monday’s show.

The pop chart-topper and Brit Award-winning artist wowed fans with his joyous headline set – packed with hits from his three hit albums, including singalong anthems Green Green Grass, Anyone For You, Budapest, Shotgun and many, many more, as Live At The Piece Hall 2023 continues.

Families partied inside the historic Yorkshire courtyard, with support acts Kingfishr and The Big Moon getting the show off to a fantastic start.

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall continues through the weekend with James today (Friday) and Saturday nights, and The Lumineers on Sunday.

