Piece Hall gigs: Photos as indie greats James delight at first of two sold-out shows at Halifax's Piece Hall last night
James delighted music fans at a sold-out show in Halifax last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Jul 2023, 17:35 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 17:36 BST
The Manchester legends - who play at The Piece Hall again tonight (Saturday) - were on top form as they delivered iconic hits including ‘Born Of Frustration’, ‘Waltzing Along’, ‘Laid’, ‘Nothing But Love’, ‘Sometimes’ and ‘Sit Down’.
Frontman Tim Booth told the audience: "It's like being in an Italian plaza... in Halifax."
The group were supported by Liverpool singer-songwriter Jamie Webster and rising teenage indie artist Tom A Smith.
After a second show by James tonight, Live at The Piece Hall continued with American alt-folk band The Lumineers tomorrow.
