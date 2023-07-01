A massive crowd danced the night away at an incredible night at Halifax’s Piece Hall.

Last night saw a 32-piece orchestra, conducted by David Mahoney, bringing a set list of huge dance anthems to life for Ministry of Sound Classical.

From the opening notes of Darude’s ‘Sandstorm’ to Living Joy’s ‘Dreamer’, Fat Boy Slim’s ‘Right Here Right Now’ to Daft Punk’s ‘One More Time’, it was an audio and visual spectacle featuring an array of guest singers including Kym Mazelle.

Rain earlier in the evening did not dampen anyone’s spirits as the crowd danced through to an unforgettable climax of the Faithless classic ‘Insomnia’.

Support on the night came from Halifax favourite Ellie Sax, K-Klass and Roger Sanchez.

This summer’s record-breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues tonight (Saturday) with hometown heroes Embrace, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their classic debut album ‘The Good Will Out’.

Hozier perform tomorrow night followed by the first of two George Ezra shows on Monday and Sting on Tuesday.

