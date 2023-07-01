All Sections
Ministry of Sound at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night.

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from amazing night as superclub Ministry of Sound lands in Halifax

A massive crowd danced the night away at an incredible night at Halifax’s Piece Hall.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Jul 2023, 08:21 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 08:22 BST

Last night saw a 32-piece orchestra, conducted by David Mahoney, bringing a set list of huge dance anthems to life for Ministry of Sound Classical.

From the opening notes of Darude’s ‘Sandstorm’ to Living Joy’s ‘Dreamer’, Fat Boy Slim’s ‘Right Here Right Now’ to Daft Punk’s ‘One More Time’, it was an audio and visual spectacle featuring an array of guest singers including Kym Mazelle.

Rain earlier in the evening did not dampen anyone’s spirits as the crowd danced through to an unforgettable climax of the Faithless classic ‘Insomnia’.

Support on the night came from Halifax favourite Ellie Sax, K-Klass and Roger Sanchez.

This summer’s record-breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues tonight (Saturday) with hometown heroes Embrace, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their classic debut album ‘The Good Will Out’.

Hozier perform tomorrow night followed by the first of two George Ezra shows on Monday and Sting on Tuesday.

Live at The Piece Hall 2023: Everything you need to know about Halifax's massive summer of gigs including bag policy and road closures

The crowd danced the night away.

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from amazing night as superclub Ministry of Sound lands in Halifax

The crowd danced the night away.

A special thank you to the NHS

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from amazing night as superclub Ministry of Sound lands in Halifax

A special thank you to the NHS

Roger Sanchez

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from amazing night as superclub Ministry of Sound lands in Halifax

Roger Sanchez

A 32-piece orchestra was conducted by David Mahoney

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from amazing night as superclub Ministry of Sound lands in Halifax

A 32-piece orchestra was conducted by David Mahoney

