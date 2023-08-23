Thousands of people packed out Halifax’s Piece Hall last night to see American indie stars boygenius.

Some fans had queued from the early hours to be first through the gates for an incredible first of two shows at the historic venue by the supergroup comprising Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus.

The 5,500-strong crowd were treated to a hit-packed set including songs taken from the trio’s debut album ‘the record’ such as ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’, ‘Satanist’, ‘True Blue’ and ‘Not Strong Enough’ before an encore of ‘Ketchum’ and ‘Salt In The Wound’.

The stunning show was opened by American singer songwriter Ethel Cain.

This summer’s record-breaking Live at The Piece Hall series continues tonight (Wednesday) with the second sold-out show from boygenius before electronic music legends Orbital play on Friday and The Charlatans and Johnny Marr take to the stage on Saturday.

