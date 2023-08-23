All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
boygenius at The Piece Hall in Halifaxboygenius at The Piece Hall in Halifax
boygenius at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from incredible boygenius show at Halifax's Piece Hall last night as fans camp out from early hours to see indie supergroup

Thousands of people packed out Halifax’s Piece Hall last night to see American indie stars boygenius.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 09:25 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 09:25 BST

Some fans had queued from the early hours to be first through the gates for an incredible first of two shows at the historic venue by the supergroup comprising Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus.

The 5,500-strong crowd were treated to a hit-packed set including songs taken from the trio’s debut album ‘the record’ such as ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’, ‘Satanist’, ‘True Blue’ and ‘Not Strong Enough’ before an encore of ‘Ketchum’ and ‘Salt In The Wound’.

The stunning show was opened by American singer songwriter Ethel Cain.

This summer’s record-breaking Live at The Piece Hall series continues tonight (Wednesday) with the second sold-out show from boygenius before electronic music legends Orbital play on Friday and The Charlatans and Johnny Marr take to the stage on Saturday.

Piece Hall gigs: Everything you need to know if you're going to one of the shows at Halifax's Piece Hall including what you can take in and road closures

Fans rush to get a spot

1. Piece Hall gigs: Photos from incredible boygenius show at Halifax's Piece Hall last night as fans camp out from early hours to see indie supergroup

Fans rush to get a spot Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Fans at the front waiting for boygenius

2. Piece Hall gigs: Photos from incredible boygenius show at Halifax's Piece Hall last night as fans camp out from early hours to see indie supergroup

Fans at the front waiting for boygenius Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
The band even read out these fans' sign

3. Piece Hall gigs: Photos from incredible boygenius show at Halifax's Piece Hall last night as fans camp out from early hours to see indie supergroup

The band even read out these fans' sign Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
boygenius played the first of two sell-out shows at the historic venue

4. Piece Hall gigs: Photos from incredible boygenius show at Halifax's Piece Hall last night as fans camp out from early hours to see indie supergroup

boygenius played the first of two sell-out shows at the historic venue Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxAmericanThe Charlatans