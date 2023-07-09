All Sections
James delighted fans in Halifax last nightJames delighted fans in Halifax last night
James delighted fans in Halifax last night

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from James' brilliant second show at Halifax's Piece Hall which had to be paused because of lightning

Not even thunder and lightning could spoil an amazing show by James at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night (Saturday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jul 2023, 15:30 BST

The band played a second sell-out night in the historic courtyard, opening with ‘Getting Away With it’.

Frontman Tim Booth brought support act Jamie Webster out to join them before the band delivered a hit-packed set including the eternal indie anthems ‘Laid’, ‘Sit Down’ and ‘Come Home’.

The show had to be paused for around 20 minutes to wait for lightning to pass but even with the heavy rain, the audience were singing along in full voice.

This summer’s record-breaking Live at The Piece Hall continues tonight with a show by The Lumineers.

The concert series returns with more shows next month, starting with Limp Bizkit on August 12.

Jamie Webster on stage at The Piece Hall

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from James' brilliant second show at Halifax's Piece Hall which had to be paused because of lightning

Jamie Webster on stage at The Piece Hall

There was heavy rain and lightning but the crowd sang on

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from James' brilliant second show at Halifax's Piece Hall which had to be paused because of lightning

There was heavy rain and lightning but the crowd sang on

Jamie Webster supported James

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from James' brilliant second show at Halifax's Piece Hall which had to be paused because of lightning

Jamie Webster supported James

James brought support act Jamie Webster on stage during their set

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from James' brilliant second show at Halifax's Piece Hall which had to be paused because of lightning

James brought support act Jamie Webster on stage during their set

