All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Ian Astbury on stageIan Astbury on stage
Ian Astbury on stage

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from The Cult's explosive show at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night

Iconic rockers The Cult brought their incredible show to Halifax’s Piece Hall last night (Wednesday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 10:13 BST

Frontman Ian Astbury and fellow founder member Billy Duffy set their intentions out from the start, playing ‘Rise’, ‘Sun King’ and’King Country Man’ before firing through classics ‘Sweet Soul Sister’, ‘Lil Devil’, ‘Wild Flower’, ‘Spirit Walker’, ‘Rain’ and the timeless anthem ‘She Sells Sanctuary’.

They returned to the stage for a two-song encore of ‘Peace Dog’ and ‘Love Removal Machine’.

As he left the stage, Ian declared: "Halifax is leading the way... what a great venue, we’d love to play here again!

The Cult were supported by Yorkshire goth favourites The Mission and Italy’s Lili Refrain.

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall continues tonight with George Ezra returning for his second sell-out night of the week before indie greats James play two shows on Friday and Saturday, followed by The Lumineers on Sunday.

Piece Hall shops and other businesses are open as usual until 4.30pm on concert days.

Live at The Piece Hall 2023: Everything you need to know about Halifax's massive summer of gigs including bag policy and road closures

Thousands flocked to see the iconic rockers

1. Piece Hall gigs: Photos from The Cult's explosive show at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night

Thousands flocked to see the iconic rockers Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Ready for the show

2. Piece Hall gigs: Photos from The Cult's explosive show at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night

Ready for the show Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Fans of the band

3. cult.jpg

Fans of the band Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
The historic venue has been hosting some huge names already this summer

4. Piece Hall gigs: Photos from The Cult's explosive show at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night

The historic venue has been hosting some huge names already this summer Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Halifax