Iconic rockers The Cult brought their incredible show to Halifax’s Piece Hall last night (Wednesday).

Frontman Ian Astbury and fellow founder member Billy Duffy set their intentions out from the start, playing ‘Rise’, ‘Sun King’ and’King Country Man’ before firing through classics ‘Sweet Soul Sister’, ‘Lil Devil’, ‘Wild Flower’, ‘Spirit Walker’, ‘Rain’ and the timeless anthem ‘She Sells Sanctuary’.

They returned to the stage for a two-song encore of ‘Peace Dog’ and ‘Love Removal Machine’.

As he left the stage, Ian declared: "Halifax is leading the way... what a great venue, we’d love to play here again!

The Cult were supported by Yorkshire goth favourites The Mission and Italy’s Lili Refrain.

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall continues tonight with George Ezra returning for his second sell-out night of the week before indie greats James play two shows on Friday and Saturday, followed by The Lumineers on Sunday.

Piece Hall shops and other businesses are open as usual until 4.30pm on concert days.

