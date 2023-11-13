All Sections
Pixies: Legendary American rock band who defined a musical era latest to be announced for who will play at The Piece Hall in Halifax next summer

Iconic American rockers Pixies are the latest act to be announced to play at a huge series of gigs at Halifax’s Piece Hall next summer.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Nov 2023, 09:03 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 09:06 GMT

The band – whose sound defined a musical era – will headline the historic venue on Wednesday, August 21.

Pixies are named as one of the most influential, pioneering bands of the late 1980s alternative rock movement, influencing the likes of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, The Strokes, Weezer, and many more.

Quirky, catchy melodies have always been Pixies’ calling card and their albums include ‘Platinum Doolittle’ – considered one of the all-time, quintessential alternative rock albums.

    Excitement is growing for next year's gigs at The Piece Hall in HalifaxExcitement is growing for next year's gigs at The Piece Hall in Halifax
    After disbanding in 1993, Pixies launched their reunion tour in 2004 and have played to sell-out crowds across the globe ever since.

    The band join Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Richard Ashcroft, Jess Glynne, McFly, Fatboy Slim, Loyle Carner and rock legends Status Quo for Live at The Piece Hall 2024 headliners, with many more to be announced very soon.

    The Halifax show is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.

    Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “What a coup to get this iconic band to Halifax.

    The Pixies will play Halifax next summerThe Pixies will play Halifax next summer
    "With a reputation for bringing something unique to every performance I know their seminal sound will certainly get the courtyard rocking.

    “Pixies have such a passionate fanbase and we can’t wait to welcome them all to our stunning venue for what will be a hugely memorable gig.”

    Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 17 via ticketmaster.co.uk

