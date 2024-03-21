Poet Laureate Simon Armitage and his band LYR celebrate the beauty of blossom in new EP

The five-track Blossomise EP is the result of a year-long collaboration between the band and the National Trust, as part of the charity’s annual Blossom campaign, and is being launched today, World Poetry Day.

A book of the same name, featuring a series of poems and haikus written by the Huddersfield-born poet inspired by the blossom season, as well as the lyrics to the five songs, is also released today by Faber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LYR, comprising Simon, singer-songwriter Richard Walters, and multi-instrumentalist and producer Patrick J Pearson, worked closely with various collaborators, including choirs and young filmmakers, who created music videos for each of the songs on Blossomise.

Simon Armitage, Poet Laureate

The band will perform it on a tour of four cities – Plymouth, Coventry, Manchester and Newcastle - across England that are hosting a variety of creative blossom inspired events as part of the National Trust’s Blossom Week, which takes place from April 20 to 28.

The events will take visitors on a journey through vibrant, vivid soundscapes created by Walters and Pearson, underscored by choral interpretations by local choirs and accompanied by Simon’s emotive lyrics.

“Blossom is an extraordinary emotional milestone every year, a moment of illumination and resurgence after the dark winter months,” said Simon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Increasingly, we have seen that poetry is resonating with people from across the generations and from many different walks of life, not least when it shades into musical territory and performance. As such, this feels like the right project at the right time, designed to amplify the joy of blossom, encourage people all over the country to feel inspired by nature’s resilience, and to welcome the coming of spring.”

During Blossom Week, Simon Armitage will be doing readings of his poetry in Belfast and Manchester.

Now in its fifth year, the National Trust’s blossom campaign features more than 100 events across England, Wales and Northern Ireland with the aim to recreate the Japanese tradition of “hanami”, where people across the generations get involved in enjoying the transient beauty of cherry blossom.

Annie Reilly, head of the National Trust’s Blossom Programme, added: “Our blossom campaign has always been about encouraging people to take a moment to slow down in their hectic lives and take in the beauty of nature around them as it awakens from winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad