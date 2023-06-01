Little Man Tate. Picture: Model D Photography

Popular Sheffield music festival, Mosfest, returns to the Don Valley Bowl after a three-year absence to celebrate its 10th festival on Saturday. The first festival was held in 2011 with the aim of raising money for local charities whilst keeping costs for tickets and drinks down, ensuring inclusive access for all.

The organisers have claimed that this year is 'our best line-up so far" with a host of impressive names set to perform on stage in front of a bumper crowd.

The organisers have claimed that this year is ‘our best line-up so far” with a host of impressive names set to perform on stage in front of a bumper crowd.

The Mosfest line-up

The event takes place on Saturday June 3 with the gates opening at 11-30am with an incredible 21 bands playing over two stages. Headlining the festival are Sheffield’s own Little Man Tate, with household names, Bad Manners and Inspiral Carpets in support. Also playing are the band of the moment, The Lottery Winners who recently celebrated a number one with their album Anxiety Replacement Therapy. The Inside Stage is curated by Away Day Radio and is headlined by The Skinner Brothers and Billy Sullivan.

Mosfest also has an eye for supporting up and coming bands from not only Sheffield but from around the country. In previous years, Mosfest has given a platform to the likes of The Reytons, The Sherlocks and Apollo Junction.

“After three very tough years we are delighted to be back to celebrate our tenth festival in style. Lockdowns and restrictions meant we couldn’t organise the festival for two years then I suffered a serious health issue. It was a very tough time for events, hospitality and me personally but we are back and I’m delighted,” Organiser Steve Cowens said.

Festival headliners Little Man Tate continue to make strides in the music world and have been working hard with Sheffield music producer Martin Smith on an upcoming album ahead of their UK headline show in October.

Frontman Jon Windle also echoes Cowens excitement, “I’ve played Mosfest years ago as a soloist and it was great back then, but as a band we are really looking forward to playing it this year. We’ve known Steve for many years and when he got in touch he was really keen for us to play and we were up for it and we are very much looking forward to getting back on the stage on Saturday.”

The band have already played a new song Cheap Stolen Kisses on their last tour and will give another new song Down In the Gutter an airing this weekend too.

Mosfest are teaming up with Sheffield’s iconic venue The Leadmill who will be hosting Mosfest’s official after party.

