Pulp make huge announcement of return tour with first date at Bridlington Spa

Pulp last performed together in 2012, and the Bridlington date on Friday May 26 will give fans their first chance to see the band back together again.

In a statement announcing the show, Jarvis Cocker said: “Three months ago, we asked, What exactly do you do for an encore?”

“Well… An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage

“So…We are playing in the UK & Ireland in 2023

“Therefore…Come along & make some noise

“See you there”

Bridlington Spa General Manager Mark Lonsdale said “This promises to be a truly special occasion to see a historic band reunited and perform live for the first time in over 10 years.”

Tickets for the gig go on sale on Friday November 4 at 9am.