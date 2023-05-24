Punk legends NOFX have included two extra special stand-alone headline shows to take place on the same site as Slam Dunk Festival.

NOFX. Picture: Jonathan Weiner

The gigs, at Temple Newsam, Leeds and Hatfield in Hertfordshire, are part of the band’s final tour on which they will be playing 40 albums across 40 cities with the setlist spanning over 40 songs per night.

Recently announced to be joining the Leeds show are Ska Punk favourites Less Than Jake who will be performing a hits packed set different from their ‘Hello Rockview’ 25th anniversary celebration at Slam Dunk Festival, Californian Punk rockers Lagwagon, hardcore punk outfit Comeback Kid, Fat Mike’s musical collective Codefendants and UK frantic punk outfit and Fat Wreck Chord’s signing The Meffs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, announced to take to the stages in Hatfield are Lagwagon, politically charged, punk activists Anti-Flag, Comeback kid, Fat Wreck Chord’s five-piece Get Dead, and The Meffs.

Most Popular

The confirmed album plays for the UK shows on this run are as below:

Friday May 26 – Leeds, Temple Newsam – Punk In Drublic and Wolves in Wolves Clothing in FULL plus loads more.

Sunday May 28 – Hatfield Park – So Long and Thanks For All the Shoes and White Trash, Two Heebs and a Bean plus loads more.

Fat Mike had the below to say about the final tour:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not a final tour like Mötley Crüe or Black Sabbath. These are the very last shows NOFX will ever be playing. We are gonna play with all our hearts… With all our joy… And then we are done. We are done done.”

The final punk celebration for the LA punks will take place at the Slam Dunk Festival sites (Leeds, Temple Newsam and Hatfield Park) making for an incredible day of punk music, beer and feel good atmosphere that Slam Dunk Festival is renowned for.