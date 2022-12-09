The festival will take place from 25th August 2023 – 27th August 2023.
On BBC Radio 1 this morning, Greg James revealed the names of the first ten bands set to take to the stage.
Social media users have been speculating about potential headliners and stars from across the globe who could descend on Bramham Park for Leeds Festival.
It can now be revealed the following bands will all play at the festival:
HEADLINER: Lewis Capaldi
Baby Queen
HEADLINER: Foals
Muna
Becky Hill
Wet Leg
HEADLINER: Billie Eilish
HEADLINER: Imagine Dragons
HEADLINER: The Killers
HEADLINER: Sam Fender
Tickets can be purchased on the official Reading and Leeds Festival website.
More to follow.