News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Reading and Leeds festival lineup: First bands revealed on BBC Radio 1 for 2023 festival

Greg James has announced the first ten bands set to play at Reading and Leeds Festival 2023.

By Daniel Sheridan
3 minutes ago
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 8:14am

The festival will take place from 25th August 2023 – 27th August 2023.

On BBC Radio 1 this morning, Greg James revealed the names of the first ten bands set to take to the stage.

Hide Ad

Social media users have been speculating about potential headliners and stars from across the globe who could descend on Bramham Park for Leeds Festival.

Most Popular
    Festival goers arrive early to Leeds Festival 2019, Bramham Park, Leeds. August 21 2019. Reading and Leeds Festival officially kicks off Friday with temperatures forecast to sore over Bank Holiday weekend. SWNS
    Hide Ad

    It can now be revealed the following bands will all play at the festival:

    HEADLINER: Lewis Capaldi

    Hide Ad

    Baby Queen

    HEADLINER: Foals

    Hide Ad

    Muna

    Becky Hill

    Hide Ad

    Wet Leg

    HEADLINER: Billie Eilish

    Hide Ad

    HEADLINER: Imagine Dragons

    HEADLINER: The Killers

    Hide Ad

    HEADLINER: Sam Fender

    Tickets can be purchased on the official Reading and Leeds Festival website.

    Hide Ad

    More to follow.

    LeedsReadingBBC Radio 1Greg JamesQueen