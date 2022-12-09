Greg James has announced the first ten bands set to play at Reading and Leeds Festival 2023.

The festival will take place from 25th August 2023 – 27th August 2023.

On BBC Radio 1 this morning, Greg James revealed the names of the first ten bands set to take to the stage.

Social media users have been speculating about potential headliners and stars from across the globe who could descend on Bramham Park for Leeds Festival.

Festival goers arrive early to Leeds Festival 2019, Bramham Park, Leeds. August 21 2019. Reading and Leeds Festival officially kicks off Friday with temperatures forecast to sore over Bank Holiday weekend. SWNS

It can now be revealed the following bands will all play at the festival:

HEADLINER: Lewis Capaldi

Baby Queen

HEADLINER: Foals

Muna

Becky Hill

Wet Leg

HEADLINER: Billie Eilish

HEADLINER: Imagine Dragons

HEADLINER: The Killers

HEADLINER: Sam Fender

Tickets can be purchased on the official Reading and Leeds Festival website.

