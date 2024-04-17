Now, with his own edgy Record Cafe, vinyl is witnessing a major comeback he said. Here there is music but also real ale and craft beer and even charcuterie.

For many visitors, it's restocking the once classic collections they sold off in the 90s, while today's youth are just fascinated by these "wow" black discs they play music, he said.

Mostly, it's about a mix of cool album covers and new music and discovery and playing a record the way it was meant to be heard - from A-side to B-side and in the right order.

"We would wait for a record to come out. We had to save up for it, then travel for it, queue up for it. And then we'd put it on and play it for days," said Mr Wildman, now 47.

"There is an emotional investment to something so special. I think we're discovering that again. Rather than something we can just download on our phones. There is a resurgence."

When it comes to visitors to the Bradford North Parade store, there is a mix. Many people sold their collections in the early 1990s, and are slowly rebuilding it. Others bring their children in, to buy their first album - a major moment which can shape musical tastes.

"Your first record is almost like an identity that you take up, in your teenage years," said Mr Wildman. "And it's quite 'cool' also. Flicking through albums and their covers as well."

The Record Cafe opened in 2014, after Mr Wildman set upon an idea for a record shop with a bottle fridge. It's spiralled, and grown. Cask beer, real ale, charcuterie. If it were a Venn diagram, he said, there would be overlap: "It goes well, grazing, with a bit of music."

Now, Saturday April 20 is to mark Record Store Day, celebrating the nation's independents and fronted by Kate Bush as ambassador. To Mr Wildman, there is much to celebrate.

Firstly, album covers are art, with even mainstream names from Taylor Swift to Beyonce styling a creative front. Then new music, with album sales going a long way to fund new artistry. And finally there are more record stores and also more doing Record Store Day. That is good, he said, as the more they sell records, it means the more people are buying them.

"Especially these days, when the high street is changing, it's important to keep small local independent businesses alive," said Mr Wildman. "Otherwise it loses that variety.

"I like the idea of different cities and towns having their own identities, and record shops are part of that. They probably reflect what people around them listen to as well.