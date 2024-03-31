Chilcott, a former member of The King’s Singers who is now principal guest conductor of the BBC Singers and conductor of the Birmingham University Singers, guided the choir through the work, sharing valuable insights into the interpretation and performance.

The choir loved exploring the rich harmonies and dynamic rhythm of Circlesong, which they will be performing along with other works by Chilcott, with Scunthorpe Cooperative Junior Choir and Backbeat Percussion, conducted by David Lawrence, at 3pm on Saturday April 20 at St Wilfred’s Church, Harrogate.

Tickets cost £15 and are available from www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/booking-information/ or on the door at the concert.

Harrogate, North Yorkshire, 23rd March 2024. Famous British composer Bob Chilcott rehearsing his masterpiece Circlesong with Harrogate Choral Society. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

