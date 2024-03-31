British composer Bob Chilcott rehearsing his masterpiece Circlesong with Harrogate Choral Society. Picture: Ernesto RogataBritish composer Bob Chilcott rehearsing his masterpiece Circlesong with Harrogate Choral Society. Picture: Ernesto Rogata
Renowned composer and conductor, Bob Chilcott, led Harrogate Choral Society in an inspiring workshop of his celebrated ‘Circlesong’ on Saturday March 23.
By Kate Rogata
Published 31st Mar 2024, 18:05 BST

Chilcott, a former member of The King’s Singers who is now principal guest conductor of the BBC Singers and conductor of the Birmingham University Singers, guided the choir through the work, sharing valuable insights into the interpretation and performance.

The choir loved exploring the rich harmonies and dynamic rhythm of Circlesong, which they will be performing along with other works by Chilcott, with Scunthorpe Cooperative Junior Choir and Backbeat Percussion, conducted by David Lawrence, at 3pm on Saturday April 20 at St Wilfred’s Church, Harrogate.

Tickets cost £15 and are available from www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/booking-information/ or on the door at the concert.

