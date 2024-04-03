Day Fever at Project House, Leeds. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

It’s 2.45pm on Sunday afternoon, groups of people decked out in sequined attire and fluorescent facepaint make their way down Armley Road to Project House – a superb venue playing host to Day Fever – the unique daytime nightclub that is taking the UK by storm.

The over-30s event which guarantees that you are tucked up in bed by 9pm, has garnered rave reviews and lots of hype, all for very good reason – a superb atmosphere with great music and fair prices for drinks – a great combination, particularly for a frugal Yorkshireman like myself.

The brainchild of Jonny Owen and Bafta-winning actress Vicky McClure, along with their friends Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure, his brother Chris and their friend Jim O’Hara have put on sold-out shows in London, Nottingham, Sheffield, Manchester and Merthyr Tydfil and have further dates in various venues throughout the UK too.

Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers DJ-ing at Day Fever at Project House, Leeds. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

“It really is such a unique and special event,” says Chris Butler, 48. “The music is great and the atmosphere is amazing. Everyone is here to have a good time and no trouble at all,” Butler adds.

Chris Butler hits the nail on the head. The atmosphere is truly unique and for me, comparable to the week before Christmas when everyone is on a natural high with jovial spirit and merriment aplenty. To add to the nostalgia, a large video wall on the stage plays classic TV clips in the background, really adding to the ‘taking a stroll down memory lane’ experience.

Whilst many partygoers were of a similar age to Chris, there was a great spread of people likely in their sixties and older to those who just fell into the thirties bracket. Regardless of age, everyone mingled effortlessly and had a great time.

The music is all from between 1975 and 1995 with the usual classics including Pulp, The Jam, The Cure, Depeche Mode, INXS and Human League, to name but a few. It really was a sight to behold – 1,000 people with arms aloft belting out Common People and Friday I’m In Love.

Revellers at Day Fever at Project House, Leeds. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Taking to the decks were Radio 1 DJ Katie Owen, Jonny Owen, Jon McClure and then the final hour was ‘The singalong’ where revellers bellowed out anthemic tunes with Chris McClure and Jim O’Hara – a perfect way to finish off a truly memorable event.