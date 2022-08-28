News you can trust since 1754
Review: Leeds Festival 2022, day two

Dave and Griff hit supreme heights as Megan Thee Stallion and Polo G rock up late to Bramham Park.

By Andrew Steel
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 10:30 am
Dave on stage at Leeds Festival 2022 at Bramham Park. Picture: Mark Bickerdike

If the Friday at Leeds Festival bucked traditional weather trends with pleasant skies, then the weekend proper in West Yorkshire doubles down on unusually promising seasonal swing –- it’s a Saturday with scorching sunshine as the north of England’s biggest post-GCSE bash rolls into its second day.

So too comes the musical divergence - for the first time in its brief existence as a dual-bill-topper extravaganza, both it and sister festival Reading bring together a pair of modern-day hip-hop superstars with intriguingly split appeal, the furthest indicator yet that it could be ready to move on from its white-rock roots.

That said, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes’ opening set is a hell of a rallying cry for the vitality of guitar-based music. The ex-Gallows frontman is a fixture here, playing third on the main stage bill during his last appearance in 2019; feted with the tag of special guest, he delivers the sort of sonic assault that blows the hangover cobwebs, leaving Canadian export bbno$’s good-time bars in need of an Ibiza clubland classic pick-me-up to garner a response from a shell-shocked crowd.

    Megan Thee Stallion performing at Leeds Festival 2022 at Bramham Park.

    Black Honey’s brand of caterwauling surf-garage menace feels rather swallowed by the baking fields around them afterwards too, but they still fare as well as American alt-rockers Wallows, who seem better recognised for heartthrob pin-up status throughout their set, as several fans wield signs declaring frontman, actor-guitarist Dylan Minnette, as their “free pass” for would-be late-night debauchery.

    Last year’s BRIT Award Rising Star victor Sarah Griffiths – better known by her stage name Griff – proves a bubbly treat with her sharply-tooled tunes, complete with a cover of Whitney Houston’s evergreen bop I Wanna Dance with Somebody, easily winning over the gaggle of less convinced punters lurking in the queue for noodles and gyoza nearby. Joy Crookes is less of a subsequent hit, but with temperatures soaring, her neo-soul style certainly bleeds into the heat-haze as fans scramble to find shade.

    Merseyside indie rockers Circa Waves continue to go from strength to strength almost a decade into their career, parlaying their palate of peppy tunes into shinier directions. They pull a solid crowd, but look unexpectedly dwarfed by pop-punk mainstays All Time Low, whose own transmutation to more mid-tempo fare has not dulled their pull as a nostalgic powerhouse, with confetti cannons and endorphin rush bangers.

    Little Simz continues her impressive ascent through festival bills following last year’s acclaimed Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, her jazz-infused musings well-suited to the atmospheric hues of an early sunset slot. Her draws is a testament to her personable skill, particularly in comparison to Glass Animals, whose supersize hit Heat Waves proves an effective closer but otherwise feel a touch swallowed by the crowd, with the fringes drifting off to hard rock duo Cleopatrick, or Radio 1 DJ Jaguar’s rock-solid dance mix nearby.

    Little Simz performs at Leeds Festival 2022. Picture Mark Bickerdike

    US chart-topper Polo G seems a no-show 20 minutes past his slot, but the Illinois trap man eventually emerges to a hero’s welcome. His set is short and sweet, if by necessity to give way for Megan Thee Stallion, making her festival bow jointly atop the bill, and a major beneficiary of R+L’s twin-headline strategy. The Texan proves one of the more puzzling additions – she lacks the big records and the bevy of smash singles on British shores to justify this slot on paper despite huge transatlantic appeal. She too rocks up half-an-hour late, sparking something of an early exodus, but her confident set, with characteristic “hot girl summer” tongue, provides a vibe-heavy performance as transfixing as it is bemusing.

    Dave has come a long way since he fist played Leeds, beneath Bugzy Malone on the Radio 1Xtra Stage in 2017. The Brixton rapper is possibly the finest purveyor of socially conscious hip-hop to emerge from Britain, save maybe Stormzy – and it is from the latter’s own headline performances that he has drawn the craft of an exemplary hip-hop arena show, replete with guitar solos and fireworks. Yet from opener We’re All Alone, he remains the true magnetic attraction – a fan cameo to duet Thiago Silva only reinforces his man-of-the-people power – and a home-run coronation stretch replete with heavy-duty hits sends Leeds stratospheric to cement his place in the modern British pantheon.

    All Time Low on stage at Leeds Festival 2022. Picture: Mark Bickerdike
    The audience watches Dave at Leeds Festival 2022. Picture: Mark Bickerdike
    Dave