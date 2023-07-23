A great first day at the Tramlines Festival in Sheffield with Richard Ashcroft headlining a superb lineup in front of a bumper crowd.

Despite less than favourable weather conditions, the crowds flocked to Hillsborough Park once again for the opening day of the 2023 Tramlines Festival. With bucket hats and ponchos aplenty, the eager crowd arrived early to see the evergreen Midlands rockers, The Enemy, who as usual commanded the stage and wowed the crowd with their expansive back catalogue of hits.

Over on The Leadmill Stage, Glaswegian four-piece Dead Pony impressed with a fast-paced, frenetic set. New song Mana, particularly going down well with riffs that kick like a mule rather than a pony.

Local indie rockers The Rosadocs really impressed with their high-energy set. Frontman Keelan Graney captivates the crowd with his rasping, gruff vocals and great crowd interaction. Latest song At Your Door goes down well, as does Runaway Instead- a song in which Graney heads into the crowd. The quintet continue to impress and have really gained a dedicated, loyal following.

Circa Waves continue their upward trajectory and impressed with a great set on the Sarah Nulty Main Stage. The quartet from the north west impress with their melodic indie anthems, certainly a band made for the big stage and bumper crowds. Get Away, Sad Happy and the aptly named T-Shirt Weather are well received by the vocal Hillsborough Park crowd.

New music sensation Cian Ducrot impressed on the T’Other Stage. The Irish singer-songwriter rose to prominence last year when his song, All For You, became a viral hit on TikTok. The fans flocked into the tent to see him and they were not left disappointed with a soulful, heartfelt set. Certainly a singer destined for big things.

At 8.45pm Richard Ashcroft swaggered onto the Main Stage to a rapturous applause. The former Verve frontman, with his arms aloft, opened up with 1997 hit Space and Time before proceeding to play another couple of The Verve hits with Sonnet and Lucky Man.

An appreciative Ashcroft introduced his band and thanked the fans for coming out and supporting the music industry, as he reflected on a tough previous few years for artists. A Song For The Lovers and Break the Night With Colour swiftly followed before Ashcroft stunned the crowd with an enthralling rendition of The Drugs Don’t Work – it was something special hearing 38,000 revellers sing every word with gusto.

An encore featuring C’Mon People and the anthemic Bitter Sweet Sympathy ensured that fans left Hillsborough Park beaming from ear-to-ear after a great day of music.

On Saturday The Courteeners will headline the main stage. Once again there will be lots of local talent with Sheffield four-piece VIVAS opening on The Leadmill Stage. The Everly Pregnant Brothers will no doubt prove to be popular with their parody-filled lyrics and hilarious humour.