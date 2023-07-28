A great first day at the Y Not Festival saw Bombay Bicycle Club headlining a superb line-up in front of a packed crowd.

Bombay Bicycle Club performing at Y Not Festival, Derbyshire. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Keen music-goers packed through the gates for the 18th annual Y Not Festival in the stunning setting of Pikehall, Derbyshire which lies between Buxton and Matlock.

Topping the bill on the main stage were London indie rockers Bombay Bicycle Club, who as always, put on a superb show.

Earlier in the day, Ellie Dixon impressed, her latest song Bounce, was a real crowd pleaser and had revellers dancing and singing in unison.

Circa Waves onstage at Y Not Festival. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Doncaster five-piece The Blinders impressed with an energetic and frenetic set. Brave New World, Ritual of the Crocodile Man and I Can’t Breathe Blues were three songs that particularly impressed and went down well with the receptive crowd.

Over at The Allotment Stage Wigan indie rockers The Lilacs turned heads with a superb set. Frontman Ollie Anglesea was very grateful for the great number of fans who turned out, especially as Bombay Bicycle Club were playing at the same time. Sticky Dancefloors, Grace and their anthemic hit Vicarage Road were very impressive and well-received.

Back on the main stage, Liverpool rockers Circa Waves garnered rave reviews from fans with their usual high-tempo, frenetic act. Get Away, Sad Happy and their mega hit T-Shirt Weather were all extremely well-received. Frontman Kieran Shuddall commanded the stage well and interacted well with the crowd.

Shortly after 9pm, Jack Steadman, frontman of Bombay Bicycle Club, swaggered onto the stage with arms aloft, waving to the crowd. The Londoners opened up with Eat, Sleep, Wake with confetti raining down into the crowd. This was swiftly followed by Is It Real, Shuffle, My Big Day and Overdone.

An appreciative Steadman introduced his band and thanked the fans for coming out and supporting the music industry, as he reflected on a tough previous few years for artists.

2014 hit Feel saw streamers sent into the crowd, with revellers catching them and throwing them around jovially – a really great atmosphere inside the arena.

The middle order was made up of Dust on the Ground, Diving, Lamplight and 2012 smash hit Lights Out, Words Gone.

Lose You to Love Me, Luna and Carry Me rounded off the main bulk of the set before the band came back on to the stage to a rapturous applause as they sang Always Like This with confetti raining down on the crowd who were swaying side-to-side and singing in unison.