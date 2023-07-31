A brilliant third day at the Y Not Festival in Derbyshire with Leicestershire rockers Kasabian putting on a superb show.

Kasabian performing at Y Not festival, Pikehall, Derbyshire. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

On Saturday revellers flocked to Pikehall in Derbyshire for the third day of the Y Not Festival.

A downpour of rain wasn’t enough to stop fans working out to the legendary Mr Motivator. He had fans flexing their muscles, squatting and lunging with smiles on their faces.

Fans packed in to The Quarry tent to see the superb Rosadocs. Led by energetic frontman Keelan Graney, the band have gained a dedicated, hardcore following with a packed tent singing along to every word of each anthemic song. At Your Door, Towards the Sun and Runaway Instead were extremely well-received. The latter saw Graney head into the crowd with fans crouching down around him and leaping into the air when the chorus kicked in.

Tim Booth ofJames sings to the crowd at Y Not festival, Pikehall, Derbyshire. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Also on The Quarry Stage, Sheffield singer Frankie Beetlestone impressed with a slick, well-rehearsed set. The charismatic frontman commanded the stage and engaged with fans as he played Popstar, Get Paid and Lucky Day amongst others.

Back on the main stage, The Lancashire Hotpots added hilarity with their satirical, comedic songs. He’s Turned Emo, Chippy Tea and eBay Eck all had the fans in stitches.

Liverpool rockers, Red Rum Club impressed with their characteristic energetic and frenetic set. Frontman Francis Doran swaggered around the stage and engaged with the crowd as the band performed hits Vanilla, Vibrate and Eleanor.

Fans clamouring for a nostalgic fix gathered to watch noughties popstar Sophie Ellis-Bextor. The bumper crowd went wild when she performed her 2001 mega hit Murder on the Dancefloor as well as a great cover of Madonna’s Like a Prayer.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor playing at Y Not festival, Pikehall, Derbyshire. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Wigan quartet The Lathums came out onto the main stage to rapturous applause and had the crowd singing and dancing in unison to Fight On, Great Escape and I See Your Ghost.

Manchester-rockers James also had a stand-out set with enigmatic front man Tim Booth crowdsurfing and climbing the barricade to serenade the fans. Classic hits Sit Down, Laid and Born of Frustration were all crowd pleasers.

“This is why you join a band in the first place, for nights like this,” Serge Pizzorno declared after Kasabian had played popular number Empire. The Leicestershire four-piece delved into their expansive back-catalogue with Shoot the Runner, Fire, Club Foot and great covers of Daft Punk’s One More Time and Fatboy Slim’s Praise You, which had the crowd dancing and bounding around in the mosh pit.

Pizzorno’s stage presence was phenomenal, the crowd hanging off every word and physically hanging onto him when he climbed the barrier during hit song Stevie.

The Rosadocs onstage at Y Not festival, Pikehall, Derbyshire. Picture: Scott Antcliffe