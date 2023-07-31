An exceptional final day at the Y Not Festival in Derbyshire with Woking singer-songwriter Paul Weller enthralling the crowd with a slick, polished set.

Paul Weller headlined the last night of Y Not Festival, Pikehall, Derbyshire. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

On Sunday evening, music fans shuffled through the festival gates and embraced the elements, particularly in the evening, for the fourth and final day of the Y Not Festival. Revellers packed into the arena on Thursday morning and have been treated to over 200 different artists across seven different stages – something to suit every musical taste imaginable.

Fans arrived early on Sunday afternoon to see former M People lead singer Heather Small strut her stuff on the main stage and perform a variety of crowd pleasers including Proud, Search for the Hero, Moving on Up and One Night in Heaven. The classic hits have had the crowd singing and dancing from the opening key.

Scottish folk singer KT Tunstall was next to head out onto the main stage. With great crowd participation, Tunstall acknowledged and thanked the fans for being there and even gave one lady in the front row her glittering jacket for “singing every single word to every song”. The lucky fan responded by blowing a kiss to Tunstall and parading the jacket with pride.

DMA's performing at Y Not Festival, Pikehall, Derbyshire. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Over on the Quarry Stage, young Sunderland singer-songwriter Tom A. Smith received a great ovation Man Overboard and Could I Live With Being Fake really captivated the crowd- certainly one to watch out for in the future.

Manchester quartet The Covasettes also caught the eye on the Scruff of the Neck stage. Be Mine, an extremely catchy number, has been streamed over 2 million times. When seeing the band perform it live, it was clear to see why – super vocals, relatable lyrics and sublime guitar riffs.

Liverpool singer-songwriter Jamie Webster has recently been gaining rave reviews and that continued after his 45-minute set on the main stage. Days Unknown, We Get By and Davey Kane were extremely well received. The latter song, an introspective look at the UK justice system, really captivated the crowd.

A band that seems to be on everybody’s lips at the moment is Aussie trio DMA’s. Touring in the UK in November, the band could play a small, intimate venue, or command a packed festival crowd and have the fans hanging off every word. Fading Like a Picture, Delete and a spine-tingling rendition of Cher’s Believe will stay with me forever- Over 30,00 fans echoing every word with arms aloft was a sight to behold.

Finally, at 9pm ‘Modfather’ Paul Weller walked out on stage to raptuous applause. The former Jam and Style Council frontman, with nearly 50 years as a musician, delved into his expansive back-catalogue of hits and gave the crowd a memorable ending to the festival. Town Called Malice, Start! and That’s Entertainment all featured from The Jam days and they were equally balanced with a few Style Council hits, as well as Weller’s own solo songs including the superb Sunflower, Hung Up and Stanley Road.