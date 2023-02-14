Popular 90s band S Club 7 will be reuniting for the second time this year and will be heading to Yorkshire as part of the 25th Anniversary Tour.

S Club 7 was formed in 1998 and quickly rose to fame by starring in their own BBC TV show Miami 7. The group has six members: Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens and they have had four UK number one hits (Bring It All Back, Never Had A Dream Come True, Don’t Stop Movin and Have You Ever), as well as one UK number one album.

On February 10, 2023, it was announced on the band’s social media accounts that major news will be revealed on The One Show two days later. Tina, Jo and Rachel also made an appearance on the 2023 Brit Awards on February 11, 2023 reminding viewers to tune in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On February 13, 2023, the band announced that they were reuniting to go on tour in conjunction with their 25th anniversary. The S Club Reunited Tour will start at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on October 13 and end with a performance at The O2 Arena in London two weeks later - they will also be performing in Leeds and Sheffield.

Most Popular

S Club 7. (Pic credit: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)

When will S Club 7 be performing in Yorkshire for their Reunited Tour?

The band will be stopping at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on Saturday, October 14, 2023 and the performance will start at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will also be performing at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Friday, October 20, 2023 and the show will start at 6pm.

How can I buy a ticket to see S Club 7 Reunited Tour?

Tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website where there will be a presale for the Leeds show on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.