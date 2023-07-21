Fans arriving at Tramlines festival in Sheffield are set to be treated to a secret set teased by organisers on socials media.

For more than a decade, Tramlines Festival has brought a brilliant brew of music and comedy to the city of Sheffield, with Richard Ashcroft among the acts signed up for this summer.

Thousands of music fans are descending on Hillsborough park today for the first day of the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a secret set has been rumoured across social media.

Most Popular

In a teasing post by the Tramlines organisers, fans were given a clue.

"It's all about you, Sheffield...”, organisers wrote, with a Scottish flag and insect emoji.

Fans were quick to guess the secret set as McFly, the chart-topping band currently out on tour.

"Can’t wait to see McFly again”, one said.

Secret set Tramlines: Fans go wild as much loved chart-topping band rumoured to play Tramlines this weekend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Noooo are Mcfly the secret set at tramlines I'm screaming", another added.