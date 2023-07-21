All Sections
Secret set Tramlines: Fans go wild as much loved chart-topping band rumoured to play Tramlines this weekend

Fans arriving at Tramlines festival in Sheffield are set to be treated to a secret set teased by organisers on socials media.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:29 BST

For more than a decade, Tramlines Festival has brought a brilliant brew of music and comedy to the city of Sheffield, with Richard Ashcroft among the acts signed up for this summer.

Thousands of music fans are descending on Hillsborough park today for the first day of the festival.

However, a secret set has been rumoured across social media.

    In a teasing post by the Tramlines organisers, fans were given a clue.

    "It's all about you, Sheffield...”, organisers wrote, with a Scottish flag and insect emoji.

    Fans were quick to guess the secret set as McFly, the chart-topping band currently out on tour.

    "Can’t wait to see McFly again”, one said.

    Secret set Tramlines: Fans go wild as much loved chart-topping band rumoured to play Tramlines this weekend
    "Noooo are Mcfly the secret set at tramlines I'm screaming", another added.

    The secret set is due on Saturday afternoon according to fans – with the posted name currently listed as ‘The Scottish Flys’.

